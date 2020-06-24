repair
Green Party eyes extensive 'Right to Repair' law to fight "throwaway society"
Co-leader Sian Berry claims 'none of the other parties are even talking about' circular economy issues during General Election campaign
Apple launches out-of-warranty iPhone repair programme in the US
Tech giant to help independent repair providers in the US to access same parts, tools, and resources as those in its official in-warranty repair network
iMend: Repairing technology can help the planet as well as your business' bottom line
To tackle the growing e-waste challenge we need to start thinking differently about technology