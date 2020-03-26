rainforest
Statistic of the decade: Amazon has lost 8.4m football pitches of rainforest
Royal Statistical Society names its stats of the decade which highlight Amazon rainforest loss, air pollution deaths and rise of SUVs
Investigators claim palm oil from "orangutan capital of the world" entered supply chains of major brands
Nestle, one of the firms named in the report, said it spoke with its supplier and they denied the NGO's findings
Global briefing: Brazil losing three football pitches of rainforest a minute
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
Global briefing: Extreme E unveils electric rally cars
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green news from around the world this week
UK and Colombia ink climate partnership to promote green growth
UK commits £8.5m to help Colombia protect and monetise biodiversity reserves, invest in low emission vehicles and green country's finance sector
Rainforest Alliance to merge with UTZ to form single certification body
New supply chain sustainability certification organisation to continue under Rainforest Alliance name after merger takes place later this year
HSBC tightens deforestation policy in bid to cool public anger over Greenpeace allegations
Bank has been under fire from Greenpeace for alleged links to companies in palm oil sector destroying Indonesian rainforest