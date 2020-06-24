Quorn
Quorn becomes first major food firm to launch CO2 labels
Carbon footprint data displayed on packs will signal to consumers how planet-friendly each product is
Quorn sales rise as demand for vegan food stays strong
Runaway success of the Greggs' vegan sausage roll propels growth for Quorn
Quorn launches fishless fillets
New range of fish-free products took five years to develop using brand's signature mycoprotein
Quorn sales surge as vegetarian trend gathers pace
Company unveils plans for new UK Innovation Centre in response to growing interest in vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets
Quorn promises to ditch black plastic packaging
Meat-free food manufacturer promises to stop using black plastic trays, following confirmation last year such packaging is sent to landfill
Vegan dividend: Quorn Foods reports record sales growth as global expansion pays off
UK firm reports sales jumped 16 per cent last year to £205m, as shift to less meat-intensive diets gathers pace