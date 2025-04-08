How reliant is the UK's net zero mission on nascent tech and innovation?

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Clean tech and green solutions are 'alive and well' in the UK, but innovators need engaged investors, supportive policy and accessible routes to market to reach commercial scale, according to PwC research

Though the UK's annual greenhouse gas emissions were recently found to have now fallen to 54 per cent below 1990 levels, the hardest yards inevitably lie ahead - especially when more than half of remaining...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Sophie Dembinski: 'We ought to do more listening to knowledge that already exists'

Scottish Government gives green light to UK's 'largest-ever' pumped hydro storage project

More on Technology

How Interface is laying the foundations for 'carbon negative' flooring
Technology

How Interface is laying the foundations for 'carbon negative' flooring

Becky Gordon - regional sustainability manager for the UK, Ireland and Middle East at carpet tile and flooring specialist Interface -chats to BusinessGreen Intelligence for this week's Innovation Spotlight

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 April 2025 • 6 min read
Star-studded buyers group funds project to capture emissions from burning trash
Technology

Star-studded buyers group funds project to capture emissions from burning trash

Stripe, Alphabet, and others commit $31.6m to cover a carbon capture retrofit at Norway's largest waste incineration plant

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 04 April 2025 • 2 min read
The role of blockchain in the new age of sustainability reporting
Technology

The role of blockchain in the new age of sustainability reporting

Blockchain can help companies comply with reporting requirements while also integrating sustainability goals into their day-to-day operations, supporting better and more confident decision making, writes EY's Clare Adelgren

Clare Adelgren, EY
clock 02 April 2025 • 4 min read