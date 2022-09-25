Project Management Institute

How to embed net zero and sustainability at the core of businesses' day-to-day work

Management

PODCAST: PMI's Keren Deront and Juliette Coca from Circular Influence discuss how embedding net zero into project management can unlock huge business benefits

clock 25 September 2022 • 1 min read
Navigating net zero in a volatile world: How can businesses stay on track to meet climate goals?

Management

BusinessGreen's latest business roundtable saw corporate sustainability leaders discuss how they were driving progress towards climate goals against an increasingly fraught economic and political backdrop

clock 20 July 2022 • 8 min read
'Every organisation needs to be a university': What are the tenets of creating a net zero-ready business?

Management

BusinessGreen's latest webinar saw some of UK's top corporate sustainability experts share frank insights about the challenges of embedding net zero across a business

clock 03 March 2022 • 5 min read
Why climate goals must lie at the heart of organisational strategy in order for it to succeed

Management

Industry Voice: Businesses must actively support all stakeholders - both internal and external - throughout value chains towards net zero, writes Project Management Institute's Ashwini Bakshi

clock 02 March 2022 • 3 min read
How business can transform commitments to results through efficient project management principles

Management

Industry Voice: Many harbour significant scepticism over the private sector's commitment to climate action, but coordinated business planning can change that, explains Project Management Institute's Ashwini Bakshi

clock 16 February 2022 • 3 min read
Why effective project management is a lynchpin of the UK's 'levelling up' agenda

Management

Industry Voice: Vital project management lessons from the past must be learnt if the UK is to realise the opportunities of net zero, explains Ashwini Bakshi from the Project Management Institute

clock 02 February 2022 • 4 min read
The power skills driving UK business towards net zero

Management

Industry Voice: Green skills must be embedded in organisational culture until a ‘sustainable way of working' is the default, writes Project Management Institute's Ashwini Bakshi

clock 21 January 2022 • 3 min read
