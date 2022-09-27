How to embed net zero and sustainability at the core of businesses' day-to-day work

PODCAST: PMI's Keren Deront and Juliette Coca from Circular Influence discuss how embedding net zero into project management can unlock huge business benefits

Keren Deront from the Project Management Institute (PMI) and Juliette Coca from Circular Influence discuss net zero, economic headwinds, how they are working together to embed sustainability into project management training in a fascinating recent chat with BusinessGreen's James Murray.

You can listen to the podcast, hosted in association with PMI, on iTunesSoundCloud and Spotify, or by pressing play below. 

