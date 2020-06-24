president trump
Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics
Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Michael Bloomberg launches $500m campaign to shut US coal plants by 2030
Beyond Carbon will work with local and state actors to drive clean energy policy, close coal plants and ensure no new fossil fuel power is built
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Science-Based Targets set a new ambition baseline
All the news from the last 24 hours in Katowice
'I don't believe it': Trump rejects findings of official US climate assessment
US President sceptical of research from his own administration suggesting climate change will cost US economy billions of dollars
Macron: 'Reject trade deals with those who don't comply with Paris Agreement'
French President rejects isolationism and calls for global unity on tackling climate change in passionate speech to UN General Assembly
Why President Trump has just delivered a boost for green buildings
President Trump is rarely nature's friend, but he has just ordered all US federal buildings to improve their energy performance, explains Andrew Warren of the British Energy Efficiency Federation
Regional power: Does the world need national governments to fight climate change?
Cities, states and regions alone could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by up to 2.2 gigatonnes by 2030 according to new research - but is that enough to avoid dangerous warming?
'Wholly inadequate': White House seeks to boost coal with Clean Power Plan overhaul
EPA proposes 'Affordable Clean Energy Rule', predicting relaxation of emissions rules will cut coal power polluters' compliance costs by up to $400m a year
Hot topic: Will Theresa May challenge Donald Trump on climate change?
135 UK scientists urge Theresa May to challenge President Trump on climate change when he visits this week, arguing US inaction threatens UK's national security
Green Apple: Tech giant confirms it is now 100 per cent powered by renewables
Apple announces renewables milestone, as company sets out opposition to EPA attempts to scrap Clean Power Plan
Renewables push low carbon sources to almost 55 per cent of UK power mix
Latest quarterly data confirms continued strong performance for UK renewables sector, as clean power generation in the US keeps growing
Solar eclipsed? Trump angers solar sector with 30 per cent import tariff
President's protectionist levy widely criticised as both pointless and damaging to US manufacturing, but could the tariffs soon be struck down by the WTO?
Reports: Trump hints at 'conceivable' US return to Paris Agreement
But President tells reporters the global climate change accord remains a 'bad deal' for US business
Coal declines and solar surges: FERC plots the future of US energy
Despite President Trump's best efforts US power system looks set to become ever more dependent on renewables, while coal continues its demise
President Xi rebukes 'inward-looking' countries in climate risk warning
Chinese President urges global cooperation on climate change as he delivers coded warning to Trump in address to economic summit