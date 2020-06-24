Powervault
Ovo's Kaluza partners with Powervault to offer smart storage service
Pair will integrate Powervault's domestic battery with Kaluza's intelligent energy platform to offer customers smarter ways to power their homes
UK Power Networks inks deals for 18MW of low carbon flexibility capacity
Moixa, Limejump, Powervault, and AMP Clean Energy secure contracts worth £450,000 to provide grid balancing services in London and South East England
Mitsui invests £10m in UK clean energy supplier Tonik
Japanese trading giant sees UK 'at the forefront' of technologies to decarbonise global energy market
EDF Energy launches Powervault energy storage offer
Energy giant teams up with storage specialist to offer customers with solar PV panels the chance to earn more from their installation