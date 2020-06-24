Powering Past Coal Alliance
Coal Free Kingdom
Manifestos should go beyond the coal power phase-out, and commit to making the UK truly coal-free, argues campaign group Sandbag
'Prolonged uncertainty': Drax, Orsted and SSE call for post-Brexit carbon price clarity
Move echoes calls from green groups for 'robust carbon pricing' measures, as pressure grows for next government to bring forward UK coal power phase out date to 2022
RWE to close 1.5GW Aberthaw B coal plant next year
RWE cites 'challenging' market conditions as it announces plan to close 1.5GW coal plant by end of March next year, taking UK coal power plant fleet down to four
National Grid ESO joins Powering Past Coal Alliance
National Grid's Electricity System Operator joins global alliance of governments, businesses, and organisations committed to quitting coal
Investors representing almost half the world's capital demand G20 climate action
Letter from investors and superannuation funds representing $34tr in assets under management write to world leaders calling for carbon price and coal phase out
UK sets annual coal-free power record - and it's only June
Government confirms the UK has this afternoon set a new record for the most hours in a year when the grid operated without coal power
US renewables capacity overtakes coal for the first time
Renewables now make up 21.56 per cent of US generation capacity, compared to 21.55 per cent for coal, according to official figures
Zero coal fortnight: UK smashes records to deliver fourteen days without coal power
UK grid runs for 14 days with no coal-fired generation, the longest stretch since the Industrial Revolution
Still no coal! Britain edges towards coal-free fortnight
Britain has now gone 12 days and 19 hours without using any coal-fired electricity
Record streak continues: Britain closes in on 12 days straight without coal
At more than 280 hours and counting, could the UK see its first entire fortnight without coal power by the end of the week?
10 days and counting: Britain smashes yet another coal free power record
UK has clocked up almost 11 days of coal-free power generation, while gas power has also been running at low levels
'New normal': UK grid poised for first coal-free week since Industrial Revolution
Grid operator confirms no coal plants scheduled to come online before 2pm this afternoon, meaning UK is set to complete a week without coal power
How the UK chalked up 1,000-hours without coal power
A Bank Holiday record of 114 consecutive hours without using coal power underlined the UK's progress in quitting its dirtiest fuel, but where next for the fossil fuel phase out?
UK smashes coal-free power record
Government confirms electricity grid clocked up 650 hours of coal-free generation during the first quarter of the year - more than was achieved during the whole of 2017
Ryanair becomes first airline to enter top 10 ranking of EU carbon polluters
As coal use drops off, aviation is coming to the fore as bloc's biggest emitter
Britain has its first new deep coal mine in decades - a result of pretending climate change isn't political
Rebecca Willis argues the controversial decision to approve a new coal mine in the UK is symptomatic of a wider political failure
'It wasn't an easy decision': Cumbria council unanimously approves new coal mine
County council claims potential for new jobs in the short term 'outweighed concerns about climate change and local amenity'
Finland bans coal power from 2029
Government moves forward phase out date as part of new clean energy package
Are we doing enough to prepare for the last days of coal?
The UK's coal phase out may be proceeding apace, but as Josh Burke argues there remains a gap where 'Just Transition' plans should sit
Cottam closure to take UK coal power plant count down to six
EDF Energy announces closure of Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, citing 'challenging market conditions', as government survey again highlights renewables popularity
Auf wiedersehen coal
The German coal phase out plan is a curate's egg - in truest sense of the term
Germany agrees to end reliance on coal stations by 2038
Fossil fuels provide nearly 40 per cent of country's power as tensions rise on phaseout timetable
Major investors call for power companies to ditch coal
Letter published in today's Financial Times ramps up pressure on European utilities to end coal use by 2030
UK formally bids to host COP26 Climate Summit in 2020
Speaking at COP24 in Katowice, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry announces UK has officially asked to be host country for the critical 2020 UN climate summit