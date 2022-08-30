Powering Healthy Seas

'In harmony with nature': New study reveals how offshore wind farms can boost marine restoration

Biodiversity

'In harmony with nature': New study reveals how offshore wind farms can boost marine restoration

RSBP unveils new report which details how a 'Nature Positive' approach can expand offshore wind capacity without jeopardising seabird populations

clock 30 August 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read