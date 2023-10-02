Port Talbot

Industrial decarbonisation plans must be negotiated with communities

The UK has a major opportunity to establish a world-leading green steel industry - but only if the industrial transition is jointly planned with workers and communities, SteelWatch's Caroline Ashley

clock 02 October 2023 • 5 min read
Tata Steel secures 'historic' £500m government aid package for Port Talbot green upgrade

But spectre of an estimated 3,000 job losses looms large over deal that is expected to unlock £1.25bn of investment in lower carbon electric arc furnace at the site

clock 15 September 2023 • 5 min read
Reports: UK government closing in on £500m green steel support deal for Tata

Tata Steel reportedly in advanced talks over aid package that could unlock over £1bn of investment to help slash emissions at Port Talbot steelworks

clock 03 September 2023 • 3 min read
