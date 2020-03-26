plastic straws
Gove confirms plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds ban will go ahead
Long-expected move will see plastic drinks straws, stirrers, and cotton buds outlawed in England from April 2020
EU Parliament backs single-use plastic ban
Legislation is now set to be confirmed by Council of Ministers, ready to take force in 2021
What's the scoop? Ben & Jerry's to phase out plastic straws and spoons
Ice cream giant latest big brand to commit to remove single use plastics from its outlets
KFC fries ties with single-use plastic
Fast food giant promises global phase-out of single use plastic by 2025,as Hershey becomes latest global brand to announce a science based emissions target
Plastic straws to disappear from Legoland, Madame Tussauds, and Sea Life attractions
Operator Merlin Entertainments to phase out plastic straws at all its owned attractions worldwide by the end of 2018
The straw ban that broke the public indifference?
It may be a case of gesture politics, argues Tom Chivers, but a ban on plastic straws is part of a trend that is helping to unlock wider change
Government unveils plan to flush out plastic straws
Ban could be in place in just 12 months - but is it a win-win for the environment and businesses?
IKEA sets October 2018 deadline for plastic straw ban
All single-use plastic straws will be removed from UK and Ireland stores by October as part of flatpack giant's push to eliminate single-use plastics across its operations by 2020