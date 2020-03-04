'Turn the tide': Clamp down on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds moves forward

The final straw: restrictions on the supply of plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds could soon be in place in England

Ban on single-use plastic items aims to 'strike the right balance' between green benefits and disability rights, government says

A crackdown on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds finally looks as though it could soon be in force in England, after the government tabled legislation in Parliament yesterday aimed at heavily restricting supply of single use plastic items as part of its drive to "turn the tide" on plastic pollution.

The government said the legislation aimed to "strike the right balance" between reducing the environmental impact of single-use plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds, while protecting the rights of people with medical conditions and disabilities who may require these items.

Plans to ban the products in England have long been in the pipeline, with then-Prime Minister Theresa May first touting the proposals back in April 2018, before a consultation on the plans later that year. Former Environment Secretary Michael Gove had previously promised the ban would be in place by April 2020, but that timetable was pushed back by Brexit wrangles and last year's General Election.

In the meantime, many businesses have already voluntarily moved to phase them out in favour of more sustainable alternatives. Scotland also plans to outlaw plastic straws and cotton buds by the end of this year, while the EU is set to ban a whole host of single-use plastic items, including plastic straws and stirrers, by 2021.

It is estimated around 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers, and 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds are used in England every year, and that around 10 per cent of these cotton buds are flushed down the toilet, posing a danger to marine wildlife in oceans and waterways.

But, after a ban was first mooted in 2018, concerns were raised that such a move could negatively impact people with disabilities and medical conditions who may require plastic straws to assist them in drinking fluids.

As such, the government has agreed to include exceptions to the ban in the legislation that would allow registered pharmacies to sell plastic straws over the counter or online. Pubs, clubs, and restaurants would be able to provide plastic straws on request, although they will not be allowed to display or automatically offer them to customers, it explained.

Uses of such items in scientific research, medical practice and for forensic purposes to support criminal investigations will also be exempt from the ban.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the government would then carry out a "stocktake" of the ban after a year in order to assess whether it achieves the right balance between environmental benefits and protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

"We must turn the tide on the widespread use of single-use plastics and the threat they pose to our natural environments," she said. "Our ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds is yet another measure to clamp down on unnecessary plastic so we can better protect our precious wildlife and leave our environment in a better state for future generations. This ban strikes the right balance, ensuring that we accommodate those with medical needs or disabilities while also protecting the environment."

It is the latest move from the government to drive down single-use plastic waste, with its flagship Environment Bill - which is also currently working its way through Parliament - featuring plans to levy new taxes on certain plastic items, establish a nationwide deposit return scheme to drive up plastic bottle recycling, and crackdown on the export of plastic waste to other countries.