McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
The last straw: How Pizza Hut is navigating the plastic waste maze
Pizza Hut has swapped plastic straws for paper straws, but as head of supply chain Steve Packer explains, it was far from a straight forward decision
'The Last Straw': AccorHotels becomes latest firm to halt use of plastic straws
Company's UK and Ireland restaurants, bars, and cafes to end use of plastic straws from June - and there's even a cocktail to mark the occasion
Tetra Pak to develop paper straws for drinks cartons
Packaging giant reveals it hopes to have new straw for drinks cartons available by the end of the year
Plastic war: Theresa May moves to ban straws, cotton buds and coffee stirrers
Consultation on ban of disposable plastic items will launch later this year, Prime Minister announces
Not in da club: Deltic Group declares 'no straw attached'
One of the UK's leading nightclub operator ditches plastic straws
Reports: Gove considering England plastic straw ban
Environment Secretary Michael Gove says government is exploring possibility of a full ban, just weeks after similar noises from Scottish government
One's final straw? Queen declares war on plastic waste at Royal estates
Plastic straws to be banned at Royal residences, with internal caterers soon only allowed to use China plates, glasses, recyclable paper cups and compostable or biodegradable packaging
Greek holidays and climate treaties: The inspiration behind Eurostar's new sustainability plan
Eurostar boss lifts the lid on the firm's new 10-point plan for greener traveling
On the right track: Eurostar refreshes sustainability goals
New 10-point plan will see Eurostar halve plastic waste by 2020 and push for clean power for all its train services
London City Airport ditches plastic straws
Airport becomes first in UK to end distribution of plastic straws, as war on plastic waste continues to gather pace
War on plastic: Pernod Ricard dumps plastic straws
The company joins a growing number of businesses taking action on single-use plastics