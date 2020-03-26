planning permission
'Unacceptable': Councils could be forced to water down green ambitions under government plans
Government wants to remove local authorities' power to set building regulations higher than Westminster, a move which would force many councils to row back on climate ambition
Planning for a successful, subsidy-free future
Thrive Renewables' Matthew Clayton has three ways the UK can offer a brighter future for renewables
'It wasn't an easy decision': Cumbria council unanimously approves new coal mine
County council claims potential for new jobs in the short term 'outweighed concerns about climate change and local amenity'
Banks Group to appeal Druridge Bay decision
BREAKING: Banks Group slams decision by government to reject coal mine on climate grounds