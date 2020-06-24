planning
ClientEarth puts councils 'on notice' over climate inaction
Campaigning climate lawyers warn they will bring legal challenges against councils who fail to demonstrate action to tackle the climate emergency
Government warned net zero will be impossible without more support for local planners
Government must give local planning authorities more power and money to enable carbon neutral buildings and infrastructure systems if UK is to meet net zero target, industry group warns
Housebuilders urged to avoid 'unnecessary loss of habitats' amid netting uproar
Government warns developers as Norfolk council attracts criticism for cliff-face nets which prevent birds from nesting
CPRE: Brownfield land could deliver one million new homes
Derelict and vacant land could be used to regenerate towns and cities, while minimising environmental impacts
'Take heed of science': minister urged to drop new coal-mining plans
Druridge Bay project makes mockery of UK's goal to phase out coal by 2025, say critics
Wales rules out new coal mines and restricts fracking in favour of renewables
Welsh Government's new Planning Policy sets stringent limits on new fossil fuel extraction but promotes renewables and EV charge points
Government faces new legal challenge over plans to speed up fracking
Opponents say revised definition of fracking will allow energy firms to bypass planning rules
'Historic victory': Planning officals reject appeal over Welsh coal mine extension
Planning Inspectorate closes Miller Argent's appeal against decision to block Nant Llesg coal mine expansion
Government green lights second Cuadrilla fracking well
Drilling set to start within weeks, after government controversially signs off on latest fracking project
Planning tweak delivers 'glimmer of hope' for onshore wind repowering projects
Government revises National Planning Policy Framework to enable English local authorities to green light proposals to upgrade or repower existing wind farms
As demand for coal falls, it's time to finish the job on opencast
Friends of the Earth's Craig Bennett argues the justification for new coal mines is collapsing - it is time for the government to act
End coal mining in the UK, environmentalists urge government
Environmentalists have written to ministers, asking them to reform the planning system so that all future coal mines are automatically refused
Druridge Bay: Sajid Javid refuses coal mine planning permission citing climate concerns
Decision letter confirms that Secretary of State gave "very considerable weight" to greenhouse gas emissions that would result from controversial coal mine
Government delays decision on controversial Druridge Bay coal mine plans
BREAKING: On the day a long-awaited decision on future of plans for open cast coal mine was expected, government confirms it has deferred the ruling without setting a new deadline
Druridge Bay: Government urged to reject new coal mine or risk torching green credentials
EXCLUSIVE: Friends of the Earth writes to Communities Secretary Sajid Javid to warn approval for new open cast coal mine would be "entirely at odds with government's coal phase-out policy"
Fracking firm Cuadrilla given oil and gas go-ahead in West Sussex
County council grants temporary permission to fracking firm Cuadrilla for shale gas exploration in Balcombe, despite thousands of objections from local residents
Most Britons 'dislike prospect of living near mini nuclear station'
Survey finds 62 per cent would not be happy living near the small modular reactors backed by government and industry
Driverless cars could see humankind sprawl ever further into the countryside
Autonomous vehicles have many benefits, but they may be bad news for nature conservation
Local town plans 'not dealing with climate change effectively'
Research led by Town and Country Planning Association claims most new local plans in England not adequately addressing emissions or adaptation
Heathrow has got the green light, but could environmental concerns still stop the third runway?
Heathrow expansion faces host of potential legal challenges on air quality, noise and climate - Is Boris Johnson right, is a third runway undeliverable?
Government calls in Druridge Bay coal mine planning approval on climate change grounds
Letter on behalf of Communities Secretary Sajid Javid requests information on 'extent to which the proposed development is consistent with government policies for meeting the challenge of climate change'
Green light for 4MW solar farm on Nottinghamshire green belt
Earthworm Energy's plans to construct 15,000 PV panels near Calverton in Gedling secures planning permission
What will the new Metro Mayors mean for regional energy?
It could be regional centres - rather than national government - that lead the way on low-carbon development, suggests Ashden's Simon Brammer
Eric Pickles touts UK's leading role in fast-evolving renewables industry
Former DCLG Secretary, who gained notoriety for intervening in unprecedented numbers of planning applications for wind farms, champions growth of wind and solar in the UK