Phillips 66

'Breakthrough moment': British Airways becomes first airline to use commercial-scale SAF produced in UK

Aviation

'Breakthrough moment': British Airways becomes first airline to use commercial-scale SAF produced in UK

Multi-year agreement with Phillips 66 Limited moves BA closer to goal of using SAF for 10 per cent of its fuel by 2030

clock 29 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read