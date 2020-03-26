pesticide
From AI to roaming cows: Government awards £22m funding for green farming schemes
First tranche of cash from £90m farming innovation fund focuses on smart technologies that can cut waste and improve yields
'Ecological apocalypse': Manifesto sets out raft of actions to halt wildlife decline
'People's Manifesto for Wildlife' urges government, businesses, and individuals to wake up to dramaatic decline in UK species
UN experts denounce 'myth' pesticides are necessary to feed the world
Report warns of catastrophic consequences and blames manufacturers for 'systematic denial of harms' and 'aggressive, unethical marketing tactics'