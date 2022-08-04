PAN UK

Campaigners warn India free trade deal could result in higher levels of pesticides in UK food

Pesticide Action Network UK and Sustain Alliance warn proposed trade deal with India could result in more 'Highly Hazardous Pesticides' in food staples

clock 04 August 2022 • 5 min read
