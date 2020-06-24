Pakistan
Global Briefing: Olympic medals made from e-waste on offer at 2020 Games
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
Global briefing...Heatwave melts Swedish mountain
Pakistan delivers target-free plan ahead of Paris climate summit
Egypt also submits plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Green buildings spring up in Asia and Latin America
Report finds huge growth in 'eco-friendly' housing and commercial property in emerging markets such as Pakistan, Mexico and Bangladesh
Emerging markets to the fore as Pakistan's 100MW solar farm prepares for take-off
Pakistan, Uruguay and Burkina Faso all report progress on flagship renewable energy projects