Waiting for Biden: Six things we learnt from the Climate Ambition Summit
Marking the Paris Agreement's fifth birthday, a summit hosted by the UN alongside the UK, France, Chile and Italy saw a raft of pledges from political and business leaders alike - here are the key takeaways
Has it really been five years? Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and, as with all birthdays, once you reach a certain age the party was a bittersweet mix of achievements celebrated,...
M&S gears up for major relaunch of trail-blazing 'Plan A' sustainability strategy
First task of ESG board committee formed this week by the retailer will be to establish plan for relaunch of M&S' 'Plan A' sustainability programme
What does it really mean for businesses to 'build back better'?
Businesses must not expect the government to do all the heavy lifting on climate change, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
Everything you need to know about the UK's landmark Energy White Paper
After several delays spanning at least a year, the government has finally unveiled vision for a future net zero energy system - here are the eight things you need to know about the long-awaited Energy White Paper