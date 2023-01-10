Climate change and La Niña drive global natural disaster losses to $270bn in 2022

Last year looks to have been one of the costliest on record for natural disasters, with devastating floods and storms, searing heatwaves, and brutal droughts across the globedriving estimated overall losses of $270bn worldwide, according to Munich Re.

The provisional figures from the reinsurance giant are lower than 2021 - which was the second-costliest ever at $320bn - but insured losses in 2022 remained significantly above the average of the past five years for the second year running, racking up to $120bn, the company announced today.

As well as lingering La Niña conditions, Munich Re warned that many of the world's worst weather catastrophes - from Hurricane Ian in North America to floods that left a third of Pakistan under water last year - are entirely in line with the expected consequences of a warming planet.

It therefore reiterated its calls for greater loss preparedness and climate protection as "a matter of urgency" to help tackle rising climate-related costs, particularly against the current backdrop of challenging economic pressure on insurers from high inflation rates and a shrinking capital base.

"Climate change is taking an increasing toll," warned Munich Re board member Thomas Blunck, chair of the firm's reinsurance committee. "The natural disaster figures for 2022 are dominated by events that, according to the latest research findings, are more intense or are occurring more frequently. In some cases, both trends apply. Another alarming aspect we witness time and again is that natural disasters hit people in poorer countries especially hard. Prevention and financial protection, for example in the form of insurance, must therefore be given higher priority."

Hurricane Ian alone, which hit the west coast of Florida in the US in September and clocked wind speeds of 150mph, was responsible for more than a third of overall losses in 2022, and accounted for roughly half of insured losses worldwide, according to Munich Re.

Overall, it caused losses of around $100bn, of which $60bn was insured, making it the second-costliest tropical cyclone on record after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the insurance giant calculated.

The devastating floods in Pakistan that followed record-breaking monsoon rainfall in South Asia in August and accelerated glacier melt - which saw the UN this week call for $16bn in aid to help support the country's recovery - was last year's second-costliest natural disaster, Munich Re said. Direct losses from the flooding, which killed at least 1,700 people and at one point saw around a third of the Pakistan under water, are so far estimated at $15bn, which Munich Re described as "an enormous amount given the size of the country's GDP". The company also noted that only a fraction of the losses were insured.

As such, the second-costliest disaster for insurers was the flooding in southeast Australia in February and March 2022, which led to numerous residents requiring rescue by boat and helicopter. Then in October, floods hit the region once again, albeit not quite as severely as earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the costs of Australia's floods in 2022 reached around $8.1bn, of which $4.7bn was insured.

"Two factors should be kept in mind when considering the 2022 natural disaster figures," explained Munich Re's chief climate scientist Ernst Rauch. "Firstly, we are experiencing La Niña conditions for the third year in a row. This increases the likelihood of hurricanes in North America, floods in Australia, drought and heatwaves in China, and heavier monsoon rains in parts of South Asia. At the same time, climate change is tending to increase weather extremes, with the result that the effects sometimes complement each other."

The update comes just a day after a new report from the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute, which details how climate impacts are already impacting labour productivity around the world, with the agricultural and manufacturing sectors particularly exposed to increased risks.