Oxford Economics

'Most complex operating environment in modern business': Survey reveals firms are ramping up green supply chain efforts

Supply chain

'Most complex operating environment in modern business': Survey reveals firms are ramping up green supply chain efforts

Many chief supply chain officers willing to sacrifice profits to accelerate environmental sustainability, research by IBM, Celonis, and Oxford Economics suggests

clock 29 April 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy makes first investment in UK offshore wind farm

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

26 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

In the Loop: Burger King UK becomes first fast food brand to trial re-usable packaging

26 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

25 April 2022 • 3 min read