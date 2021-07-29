ADVERTISEMENT

Orbital Marine Power

'Major milestone': Orkney tidal turbine dubbed 'world's most powerful' connects to grid

Marine

The O2 tidal turbine in Orkney is expected to generate enough electricity to power 2,000 homes as well as supplying an onshore green hydrogen electrolyser

clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read
