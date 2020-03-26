ONS
UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed
Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals
ONS: UK greenhouse gas intensity down two-thirds since 1990, but progress stalled last year
Latest preliminary stats show UK emissions intensity flat-lined during 2018
ONS: Total UK carbon emissions peaked 35 years later than conventional measures suggest
Fresh ONS assessment of UK carbon impact shows that when imported emissions are taken into account UK emissions peaked in 2007 rather than 1972
UK's natural capital valued at almost £1tr
Office for National Statistics estimates value of Britain's natural capital assets, such as mountains, lakes and fish populations
UK Low Carbon Economy growth rate accelerates as sector tops £44bn
Official figures confirm UK low carbon and renewable energy economy grew at close to seven per cent in 2017, marking a sharp improvement on 2016's already impressive growth rate
ONS: Environmental Goods and Services Sector growing nearly four times faster than wider economy
Official figures confirm sector grew nearly eight per cent in 2015, as industry contributed £63bn to UK economy
Is the green economy's growth rate a cause for celebration or concern?
The ability of the green economy to grow at nearly treble the rate of the wider economy is both good news, and massively disappointing
Official: UK low carbon sectors growing at almost treble the rate of the wider economy
Bulletin from the Office of National Statistics confirms UK low carbon and renewable energy economy grew five per cent in 2016, outpacing the 1.8 per cent growth of the wider economy
ONS: UK low carbon businesses employ close to quarter of a million people
Latest statistical bulletin confirms revenues at low carbon businesses topped £43bn in 2015, but update suggests zero growth for the sector
Three key lessons from the latest ONS green economy figures
Latest Office for National Statistics data covers jobs and output of UK environmental goods and services sector 2010-14
Policy U-turns blamed as UK green economy dips £4bn in 2015
REA blames estimated reduction in job numbers, exports and investment in 2015 on government policy and subsidy changes