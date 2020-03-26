offsets
Shell Aviation inks deal to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Lufthansa in US airport
Firm promises to develop 'scalable supply' of sustainable aviation fuels under new multi-year partnership with World Energy
Gucci boss challenges CEOs to roll out supply chain offset schemes
Luxury fashion chief says businesses should pump more cash into conservation efforts
Bolt ride-hailing firm revs up €10m impact fund
First transaction to fund forest creation project in Scotland
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
Milk-alternatives brand Rebel Kitchen claims 'carbon neutral' status
Company offsets CO2 from entire business supply chain by partnering with two rainforest protection projects in Peru
'The final countdown begins': Bosch promises to be carbon neutral by 2020
German engineering giant plans to buy more green power and offset 'unavoidable' CO2 emissions
Panasonic plugs into carbon neutrality at two factories
Electronics giant announces factories in Belgium and Japan are now 'CO2-neutral' production hubs
Supermarket sweep: Aldi UK becomes 'carbon neutral business'
German retailer claims its more than 900 stores and 11 distribution centres in the UK and Ireland are now offsetting all of their CO2 emissions
L'Oreal buys landfill gas under carbon neutrality plan
Cosmetics giant set to buy landfill gas from Kentucky plant as part of plan to offset carbon emissions for all US manufacturing sites from 2019
This $118m mutual fund pays companies in carbon credits
Backed by SAP, Danone and Schneider Electric, the new Livelihoods Fund aims to avert the emissions of up to 25 million tons of carbon