Speech confirms plans for annual oil and gas licensing rounds, as government also promises action to boost renewables investment, accelerate clean energy grid connections, and deliver new self-driving vehicles
North Sea Transition Authority confirms 27 new licenses awarded for 'quicker to production' areas, as reports suggest King’s Speech will double down on anti-green measures
Experts warn burning all the estimated oil and gas from the field off Shetland would releases emissions equivalent to the annual output of over the 90 countries
North Sea Transition Authority reveals that 14 companies have accepted licenses awarded through the UK’s first-ever carbon storage licensing round
Oceana raises alarm over potential impact of new oil and gas drilling programme on the UK's marine ecosystems
New analysis from ECIU calculates that reduction in energy production from halting new North Sea gas projects could be easily covered through new renewables projects and heat pump roll out
Fresh regulatory powers to be granted to North Sea Transition Authority requiring oil and gas firms to report on potential CO2 storage capacity
Crown Estate and Croiwn Estate Scotland launch market engagement survey to better understand CCUS sector requirements
Greenpeace claims government failed to assess full environmental impacts of Shell fossil fuel project in the North Sea
North Sea Transition Authority says the move is a vital step in achieving the government's 2030 target of capturing 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year