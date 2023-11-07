North Sea Transition Authority

King's Speech promises new bill to boost fossil fuel drilling

Policy

Speech confirms plans for annual oil and gas licensing rounds, as government also promises action to boost renewables investment, accelerate clean energy grid connections, and deliver new self-driving vehicles

clock 07 November 2023 • 10 min read
'At best a distraction': Government slammed over latest oil and gas licenses

Infrastructure

North Sea Transition Authority confirms 27 new licenses awarded for 'quicker to production' areas, as reports suggest King’s Speech will double down on anti-green measures

clock 30 October 2023 • 6 min read
Regulators give green light to controversial Rosebank oil and gas field

Energy

Experts warn burning all the estimated oil and gas from the field off Shetland would releases emissions equivalent to the annual output of over the 90 countries

clock 27 September 2023 • 5 min read
Government confirms first wave of 21 North Sea carbon storage licenses

Infrastructure

North Sea Transition Authority reveals that 14 companies have accepted licenses awarded through the UK’s first-ever carbon storage licensing round

clock 15 September 2023 • 4 min read
New oil and gas 'blocks' set to intersect with Marine Protected Areas, campaigners warn

Energy

Oceana raises alarm over potential impact of new oil and gas drilling programme on the UK's marine ecosystems

clock 07 August 2023 • 5 min read
Study: One offshore wind farm could offset gas foregone through North Sea moratorium

Energy

New analysis from ECIU calculates that reduction in energy production from halting new North Sea gas projects could be easily covered through new renewables projects and heat pump roll out

clock 14 June 2023 • 4 min read
Government to draw up 'treasure map' to gauge UK undersea CO2 storage potential

CCS

Fresh regulatory powers to be granted to North Sea Transition Authority requiring oil and gas firms to report on potential CO2 storage capacity

clock 09 May 2023 • 3 min read
Crown Estate unveils plans to explore CCUS projects across UK seabed

Marine

Crown Estate and Croiwn Estate Scotland launch market engagement survey to better understand CCUS sector requirements

clock 07 March 2023 • 3 min read
'A scandal': Government hit with legal challenge over decision to approve Jackdaw gas field

Energy

Greenpeace claims government failed to assess full environmental impacts of Shell fossil fuel project in the North Sea

clock 26 July 2022 • 5 min read
Carbon Storage: 13 locations selected for UK's first licensing round

CCS

North Sea Transition Authority says the move is a vital step in achieving the government's 2030 target of capturing 20 to 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year

clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
