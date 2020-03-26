nfu
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
Currying favour: Concerns rise over threat to UK food standards from US trade deal
As XR activists block roads into Westminster, Defra fears the UK may also be blocking chances of an EU trade deal by compromising with the US on environmental standards
Green farm funding: Government offers £20m pot for net zero farming innovations
Transforming Food Production Challenge aimed at technologies and innovations which seek to cut emissions and boost food production
Green New Deal: Government urged to introduce UK Restoration and Rewilding Plan
Latest report from Commonwealth think tank argues subsidy reforms and carbon taxes could see a quarter of UK land returned to nature
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
Government steps up Brexit planning, as NFU chief warns of 'impossibility' of high standards no deal scenario
Ministers warn government is now "operating on the assumption" of no deal Brexit, raising fears it could seriously erode environmental standards
MPs, academics, and farmers all crank up net zero pressure
Flurry of announcements steps up calls for government and businesses to deliver credible net zero policies
'Crisis': Food and farming groups urge Defra for policy pause amid Brexit uncertainty
Letter to Environment Secretary Michael Gove calls for pause on green policy consultations in view of Brexit planning chaos
NFU calls for net zero farming emissions by 2040
President of the National Farmers Union, Minette Batters, outlines UK agriculture industry's ambitions for tackling climate change