New Environmentalism

The environmental movement needs a more effective means of communicating its goals and its transformative potential - could the language of freedom and justice hold the answer?

Identifying clean energy priorities
David Clarke of the ETI argues a practical and evidence-based approach to affordable, secure and sustainable energy production can help boost UK economic development and improve our quality of life

Towards an efficient economy
New Environmentalism - European Environment Commissioner Janez Potočnik argues that business-as-usual is no longer an option, we now risk killing old industries with kindness

Building a new environmentalism
James Murray argues that a new form of environmentalism represents our last best hope for tackling the looming challenges the global economy now faces