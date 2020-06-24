New Environmentalism
The green movement is much more Enlightened than Steven Pinker thinks
The pre-publicity suggests the influential writer's latest book will take aim at the green movement, but is such criticism justified
The pursuit of green freedom
The environmental movement needs a more effective means of communicating its goals and its transformative potential - could the language of freedom and justice hold the answer?
How incentives hold key to the future of environmentalism
Writing in his new book, How to be a Conservative, Professor Roger Scruton argues a more localised environmentalism would allow green campaigners and conservatives to find common cause
Jeffrey Sachs: We have to tackle climate change if we are to have any hope of tackling poverty
UN advisor urges negotiators to make action on climate change a "headline" part of new sustainable development goals
Janez Potočnik: We need a new revolution
Janez Potočnik speech to this week's New Environmentalism Summit - in full
New Environmentalism Summit
As part of the EU's Green Week, the European Commission is to host a New Environmentalism Summit
Identifying clean energy priorities
David Clarke of the ETI argues a practical and evidence-based approach to affordable, secure and sustainable energy production can help boost UK economic development and improve our quality of life
New Environmentalism: Protecting the planet and reinvigorating the drive to sustainability
Eliot Whittington argues the key to a successful New Environmentalism movement will be striking the balance between co-operation and challenge
Building a new Conservative environmentalism
There is a rich history of Conservative environmentalism, argues Greg Barker, and now is the time for Conservatives to lead the response to a new wave of environmental challenges
Greg Barker calls for new Conservative 'green narrative'
As part of BusinessGreen's New Environmentalism series, the Climate Change Minister says party's green heritage can help it tackle today's environmental challenges
New Environmentalism will only gain mass appeal if we ditch the Environmentalism
Andrew Raingold of the Aldersgate Group wonders how New Environmentalism can make the leap into mainstream public consciousness
Green Liberalism - New thinking for hard times
New Environmentalism - Fiona Hall MEP argues that liberalism and environmentalism make for natural allies
Accelerating the clean tech deployment curve - Towards the new Green Silicon Valleys
New Environmentalism - James Cameron suspects industrial pioneers such as James Watt and Matthew Boulton would embrace today's clean tech hubs
The low carbon transition can be a real driver of growth
New Environmentalism - The CBI's Rhian Kelly outlines the policy framework that could help "maximise the UK's green growth potential"
New Environmentalism - Tackling the financial system
New Environmentalism - James Leaton of Carbon Tracker envisages a financial system that understands and responds to climate risk
New Environmentalism - Essays on a Cleaner Future
Green or profitable - must companies choose?
New Environmentalism - Business has an essential role in defending the atmosphere, land and water that sustain us, argues James Smith
Towards an efficient economy
New Environmentalism - European Environment Commissioner Janez Potočnik argues that business-as-usual is no longer an option, we now risk killing old industries with kindness
Introducing essays on a cleaner future
Building a new environmentalism - PDF
Building a new environmentalism
