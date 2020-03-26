New Energy Finance
BNEF: Global clean energy investment faces quiet first quarter
Latest Bloomberg New Energy Finance figures show first quarter investment of $53.6bn is down 17 per cent on same period last year
Rapid rise in electric vehicles to 'reverberate through wider economy'
Falling costs of renewables and batteries will boost EV market over next 20 years and have huge impact on wider global economy, BNEF paper argues
New Development Bank raises $450m in first green bond sale
Cash raised by the bank's first green bond sale will be used to support clean energy projects in BRIC nations
Renewables near cost parity with fossil fuels
Onshore wind now ‘fully competitive' against gas and coal in some parts of the world, while solar is closing the gap, according to new analysis
Solar market surge not enough to ward off climate crisis, BNEF warns
Analysts predict solar PV capacity to hit 3.7TW by 2040, but emissions set to remain well above current levels
Clean energy investment drops 15 per cent at start of 2015
Figures show tradionally slow first quarter saw $50.5bn of deals, with wind market proving particularly weak
Global clean energy investment soars 17 per cent in 2014
Total of $270bn invested last year ends two years of decline, with global spread of investment tipped to spur further growth in 2015
Global clean energy investment: In numbers
The figures green business leaders need to know from the latest edition of the annual industry snapshot
US clean energy investment neared $52bn in 2014
Report describes massive growth in renewables since 2007, but notes power sector emissions have increased recently
Emerging economies challenge industrialised nations clean energy dominance
New report shows developing nations added 37GW of new green energy last year, compared to 43GW in OECD countries
Global clean energy investment rallies, but UK market plummets
UK clean energy investment drops from $3.1bn a year ago to $789m, despite global recovery in investment levels
Scottish 'Yes' vote could harm clean energy investment, say analysts
BNEF says uncertainty over the future shape of the power market and incentives for renewables will see projects delayed
Bloomberg: Renewables to win two-thirds of new energy investment by 2030
Major new outlook report predicts Europe will halve power sector emissions by end of the next decade as fossil fuel investments fall
UNEP renewable energy trends report - At a glance
The United Nations Environment Programme has today unveiled a major report on global green energy investment for 2013 - BusinessGreen highlights its key findings
Bloomberg: Solar installations set to hit record 45GW this year
Industry expects rapid growth as Chinese market thrives and problems posed by panel glut recede
US and UK launch fresh drive to boost green investment
Department for International Development and White House sponsor index aiming to drive clean investment in 55 developing countries
Ban Ki-moon: Sustainable development is UN's top priority
UN Secretary General calls on financial institutions to scale up climate funding, as Bloomberg launches fresh drive to boost green energy investment
Global clean energy investment set to fall for second successive year
Bloomberg research shows third quarter investment fell to $45.9bn, meaning full year likely to fall short of $281bn recorded in 2012
Avoiding an energy civil war
Michael Liebreich argues Conservatives need to listen to both green energy and shale gas advocates in the party to drive energy policy forwards
Solar installations set to overtake wind for the first time
Analysts predict 36.6GW of solar and 35.5GW of wind energy capacity to be added in 2013 as wind market drops 25 per cent
Report: Carbon markets offer 'cheap' aviation emissions cuts
New research finds using existing, high-integrity carbon credits would meet emission goals at around $4 per tonne
Global clean energy investment picks up as Europe falters
Bloomberg New Energy Finance figures show 22 per cent quarterly rise with strong showings in US and China, but European levels fall 44 per cent
Bloomberg beefs up green reporting to spread the sustainability message
The news and analytics service is using its influence to encourage businesses to go green - BusinessGreen Plus finds out why
Bloomberg: Renewables investment set to triple by 2030
Analysts predict green energy will account for up to 74 per cent of new power capacity added by 2030 worldwide, despite current market difficulties