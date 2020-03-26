Natural capital
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
ISO launches global standard for assessing environmental costs of business
IEMA welcomes ISO 14007 as means of helping create transparent and accurate data to help firms 'understand value of sustainability'
UK's natural capital valued at almost £1tr
Office for National Statistics estimates value of Britain's natural capital assets, such as mountains, lakes and fish populations
Making markets work for the natural world
'Junglenomics' author Simon Lamb makes a bold pitch for a brand-new form of ecology-inspired, neo-Keynesian macro-economics
Are we truly capitalist?
Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation argues for a change in capitalism's conventions to drive green growth
Natural capital can be the bedrock of good business
With the right digital tools, natural capital approaches can transform a business' relationship with nature, argues AECOM's Robert Spencer
The climate solutions beneath our feet
There are myriad emissions-busting solutions offered by the natural world, but, argues WWF's Melissa Ho, too many of them are being ignored
'We have scraped and scoured our environment to the bone'
Exchequer Secretary Simon Clarke's speech on the new 'Economics of Biodiversity' report - in full
Treasury kicks off review into 'economics of biodiversity'
Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clark eyes plans to build a 'sustainable economy in harmony with nature'
AECOM opens Loch Ness Natural Capital Laboratory
Consultancy says environmental restoration project will provide invaluable test ground for natural capital management techniques
Some suggestions for the Spending Review
Matthew Farrow of the Environmental Industries Commission sets out some key asks for the Chancellor, from greener homes to EV infrastructure
Tree planting 'has mind-blowing potential' to tackle climate crisis
Research shows a trillion trees could be planted to capture huge amount of carbon dioxide
The end of the world as we know it - and I don't feel fine
The collapse in biodiversity poses serious threats to businesses that can no longer be ignored
Scientists declare biodiversity crisis - what does it mean for business?
A ground-breaking UN report yesterday revealed scale of threat facing the natural world - as politicians promise more action, BusinessGreen investigates what the warnings mean for leading corporates
George Monbiot Q + A - How rejuvenating nature could help fight climate change
Lund University's Stephen Woroniecki talks to Guardian columnist and environmental campaigner George Monbiot about how natural solutions could play a key role in tacking climate breakdown
Alpro and WWF explore science-based targets for nature
Food and drink giant are working on a pioneering pilot project to extend science based emissions targets to cover wider environmental issues
Eight key green takeaways from the 2019 Spring Statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond covers aviation emissions, housing, biodiversity, energy efficiency and green gas in UK economic update
'A genuine step forward': Green Economy reacts to the Spring Statement 2019
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to the Chancellor's green policy measures announced today
Spring Statement: Chancellor unveils policies to 'build sustainability into the heart' of UK economy
Philip Hammond argues UK must "apply the creativity of the marketplace" to solve climate change as he announces new energy efficiency, biodiversity, construction, and carbon offsetting policies
Why measurement is the first step towards clean air
We need to create a new, consistent language to talk about clean air as a form of natural capital, argues Nesta's Tris Dyson
Brexit could be good for UK environment, says top government adviser
Dieter Helm says withdrawal from common agricultural policy could safeguard natural world
'Not good': Natural Capital Committee gives UK green progress scathing review
'Substantive action is now very urgent' if government is to meet natural environment pledge, declares independent advisory body
ENCORE: New tool to highlight natural capital risks for investors
Natural Capital Finance Alliance debuts new web-based tool for banks, investors, and insurance firms