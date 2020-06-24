mobile phones
What happened with Samsung's smartphone upcycling program?
The consumer electronics giant is exploring useful second life applications for older phones and gadgets collected through its e-waste initiatives
O2 e-waste scheme passes three million phone milestone
Mobile network says it has stopped 450 tonnes of e-waste going to landfill
Samsung and Bulb take aim at household CO2 with energy monitoring tool
Companies claim new tool will enable householders to monitor their energy use and carbon emissions while on the go from phones or tablets
Mobile industry signals climate action ambitions
Mobile phone operators aim to produce a plan by 2020 to reduce emissions in line with the targets of the Paris Agreement
SEAT and IBM develop phone app to encourage greener city travel
VW-owned car brand teams up with IT giant IBM to develop phone app aimed at helping users make greener urban travel choices
Inside Pure Planet's plan for a mobile-first clean energy membership model
Steven Day, co-founder of new app-only supplier Pure Planet, explains why its tech-savvy approach makes it well placed to lead the next phase of the clean energy revolution
iMend: Repairing technology can help the planet as well as your business' bottom line
To tackle the growing e-waste challenge we need to start thinking differently about technology
Samsung unveils recycling plan for faulty Note 7 smartphones
Electronics giant recalled millions of phones last year after reports of battery faults, but had not until now divulged its plans for their disposal
Calling all mobile manufacturers: New certification hails greenest brands
Green Electronics Council and UL Environment launch joint certification for mobile phones to recognise handsets with the highest sustainability credentials
Rapid-charger developed to power up phone 'within five minutes'
Oxford-based firm ZapGo claims its rapid-charge device can power up phones, computers, power tools and electric vehicles
Could Samsung recycle its recalled Note 7 smartphones?
Electronics giant Samsung recently had to recall its Note 7 phones due to issues with combusting batteries, but how recyclable are they?
How Dialog Semiconductor rose from near bankruptcy to a top global clean tech firm
UK-based firm reported $1.4bn revenues last year but things could have been very different, says head of investor relations Jose Cano
How TransLoc is trying to change how we use public transport
Founder of TransLoc, Josh Whiton, explains how the US tech firm works with shared transport providers to boost efficiency via new app
Could slowing mobile phone sales help the industry go circular?
Mobile operator O2 is adapting to changing marketplace by adopting a more circular business model
Mobile phone operators team up in pursuit of industry-standard eco label
Tool developed by O2, Vodafone and Orange aims to set up industry-wide sustainability rankings
WRAP launches €2.1m project to explore commercial opportunities of electronic waste recovery
EU-backed CRM Recovery project will research the economic potential of practices and processes that recover critical raw materials and precious metal
Intelligent Energy hails 'transformational' £1.2bn India fuel cell deal
UK company to provide power to 27,400 mobile masts in India through Essential Energy subsidiary
Real estate and infrastructure developers - business as usual just won't do
Dan Byles underlines the need for technology to develop smarter cities and deal with growing population
Wanted! An army of citizen scientists to tackle air pollution
A Europe-wide project asks iPhone users to help monitor levels of pollution in major cities
How a new app could become your personal energy advisor
Swedish app developer partners with bank to help mortgage customers slash up to 10 per cent off energy bills
Good supply chain management isn't just about profits
Green MEP Molly Scott Cato says businesses should consider the ethical as well as financial reasons for creating a sustainable supply chain
Argos launches waste-tackling gadget trade-in service
Shoppers can now trade-in their unwanted tech goods in return for a gift card
Strawberry Energy to bring solar-powered 'smart benches' to Canary Wharf
The benches will offer phone charging points, local information, and air quality data
Telco 2.0? GreenTouch targets 98 per cent energy cut for future networks
Adoption of the consortium's architectural approaches and design frameworks will accelerate over the next five years