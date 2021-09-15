Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Cabinet reshuffle: Robert Jenrick sacked as Housing Secretary

Politics

Minister who presided over Cumbrian coal mine controversy and government’s embattled planning reforms confirms he has left his post at MHCLG.

clock • 2 min read
