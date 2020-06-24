microplastics
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
IBM traces passage of the Mayflower with self-guided ship
Project will collect data on wildlife and ocean plastics, as well as test the potential for unmanned vessels to cut cost and emissions from research voyages
'They are everywhere': WHO calls for research into health impacts of microplastics pollution
Huge numbers of tiny particles of plastics in water supplies are unlikely to post serious health risk, but data is 'extremely limited' UN health body warns
Green washing: Microplastic-filtering washing machine to go on sale next year
Turkish home appliances giant Arçelik claims its technology can prevent more than 90 per cent of clothing microfibers from polluting water resources
Tesco joins crackdown on plastic glitter for 2019 Christmas range
Retailer opts for biodegradable alternative but calls for extensive ban continue
Microplastic pollution revealed 'absolutely everywhere' by new research
Contamination found across UK lakes and rivers, in US groundwater, along the Yantze river and Spanish coast, and harbouring dangerous bacteria in Singapore
Are biodegradable plastics the answer to ocean plastic pollution?
Demand for biodegradable plastics may be soaring, but as Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy argues they are far from being a quick fix for the plastic waste challenge
Could squids solve the microplastics crisis?
Newly discovered squid protein could prove valuable ingredient for whole range of eco-friendly plastic materials
EU proposes ban on 90 per cent of microplastic pollutants
European Chemicals Agency draft law aims to cut 400,000 tonnes of plastic pollution
Waitrose promises to deliver glitter-free Christmas
Retailer says it will ensure a host of own label products are either glitter-free or use environmentally friendly alternatives by Christmas 2020
Plastic Is Your Frenemy
WRI's Kevin Moss argues plastics were once seen as nature's friend, but attitudes have changed and business models must change too
Rolling crisis: Car tyres responsible for thousands of tonnes of microplastic pollution
Study calculates up to 68,000 tonnes of microplastic pollution released by tyres each year - and much of it will end up in UK waterways and soils
Will the fashion industry be dragged into the plastic debate?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick warns the fashion industry could be hard hit by concern over microplastics
'A line in the sand': UK joins governments and businesses in new plastic pledge
New global commitment to eradicate plastic waste and pollution at source signed by global governments and 250 organisations
A load of rubbish? UK plastics recycling industry under fire
A flurry of stories this week have exposed the chaos at the heart of the UK's plastics recycling system, presenting major risks for businesses
Government unveils plan to flush out plastic straws
Ban could be in place in just 12 months - but is it a win-win for the environment and businesses?
How microplastics salted the Earth: Over 90 per cent of salt brands studied found to contain microplastics
Study sampled a range of salt brands globally and found over 90 per cent contained microplastics