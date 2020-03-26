MHI Vestas
Offshore wind: Giant 9.5MW MHI Vestas turbine sweeps the skies at Danish test site
Offshore wind is slated to play a central role in the EU's decarbonisation plans
MHI Vestas to create 1,100 new jobs through Isle of Wight investment
Arrival of new wind blade mould at Isle of Wight factory set to deliver around 1,100 new jobs and £42m in local economic benefits, claims manufacturer
World first: MHI Vestas debuts 10MW wind turbine
Danish turbine maker unveils world's largest turbine in what it dubbed a 'major milestone' for the offshore wind industry
Are capital goods firms doing enough to drive the low carbon industrial revolution?
CDP analysis of top 22 capital goods firms, including Siemens, Vestas and Schneider Electric, finds they are pushing the low carbon transition, but performing poorly on supply chain climate disclosure
World's most powerful wind turbine installed in Scottish waters
Vattenfall confirms giant 8.8MW turbine has been deployed at European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre