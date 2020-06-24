Meat tax
Poll: Two-thirds of Britons support limiting air travel to address climate crisis
YouGov survey of 2,000 people finds more than 60 per cent believe tackling climate crisis requires high or extremely high urgency
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
Climate-concerned investors turn heat up on global food giants
Investor coalition worth $6.5tr demands tougher action on greenhouse gas emissions and water usage from likes of McDonalds, Domino's, Burger King, and KFC
Meat tax 'inevitable' to beat climate and health crises, says report
'Sin taxes' to reverse the rapid global growth in meat eating are likely in five to 10 years, according to a report for investors managing over $4tn