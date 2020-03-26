Marks & Spencer
Freshly farmed in-store: M&S to grow herbs inside clutch of London shops
Retailer teams up with vertical farming specialist Infarm to cultivate basil, mint, parsley, and coriander in six London stores
M&S launches 'non-recyclable' plastic take-back scheme
Company to encourage shoppers to bring back black plastic and other non-recyclable materials so it can be turned into children's playground equipment
M&S launches plastic-free fruit and veg trial
Retailer to undertake three month trial to investigate how a switch to plastic-free and loose produce impacts waste levels
Retailers ready for 'Veganuary' with new plant-based products
With record numbers signing up to go vegan this month Marks & Spencer, Greggs, and Waitrose have unveiled new plant-based ranges
M&S launches reusable 'eco-bag' to tackle plastic waste and poverty
New bag made from plastic waste collected and recycled in Haiti and the Philippines is available to buy in M&S stores from today at £1.30
Are high street fashion retailers doing enough to combat viscose pollution?
Fashion industry practices have yet again come under the spotlight in a new report which points to only mixed progress on ensuring transparent, clean viscose production
Octopus: Heatwave powers record solar output
Renewables investor's UK solar arrays generated 155GWh of energy over the past month, enough to power 50,000 homes for a year
Black plastic: Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and Sainsbury's trial 'breakthrough' recycling solution
Waste company Viridor has been working with supermarket giants to find a way to recycle black plastic
M&S's Mike Barry on sustainability in a tough retail climate: 'It's doubly important to be doing it now'
Marks & Spencer's director of Plan A and sustainable business talks to BusinessGreen about High Street retail challenges, plastic waste, palm oil, and net zero emissions
M&S hails 'huge rise' in responsible cotton sourcing in Plan A progress report
Retailer publishes first sustainability update since launching new set of Plan A green targets last year, claiming it is on track to hit cotton target next year
M&S teams up with Dearman to take the climate heat out of chilled deliveries
Dearman's clean cold technology will be trialled by M&S to see if it could be suitable for nationwide use
Secrets of the Pioneers: Lord Stuart Rose on sustainability's need for speed
Former Marks & Spencer chief talks flat-lining progress, the 'crude weapon' of legislation and why collective action is the only answer
Secrets of the Pioneers: Mike Barry on the tricks to delivering a transformative sustainabiility strategy
Mike Barry, head of sustainable business at M&S, on why consumer excitement is the key to the next decade of green growth
Dressed for success: M&S fashions recycled wool blend suit
Suits made with 55 per cent recycled wool - including material from old clothes donated by M&S customers - goes on sale online and in stores
M&S unbuttons sustainable denim range
The menswear range, available now, is made from denim that uses less energy, water and chemicals in the manufacturing process
M&S slashes plastic use in food packaging to cut waste
More than 140 products including crisps and popcorn put in smaller, redesigned packets with reduced air pocket, but same amount of food
M&S' Mike Barry: 'The first Plan A was a dress rehearsal, now we really want to push on as a sustainable business'
Director of sustainable business at Marks & Spencer, Mike Barry, discusses the challenges and opportunities that come with revamping the company's industry-leading Plan A programme
M&S targets zero waste and 90 per cent CO2 cut in new 'Plan A 2025'
Retailer announces latest long-term sustainability plan alongside Science Based Target for cutting supply chain emissions
Global industry group launches to promote sustainable cotton
M&S among members of international cross-sector coalition led by Forum for the Future that aims to promote sustainable cotton industry
UK Green Building Council seeks fresh ideas with launch of 'Innovation Lab' workshops
Marks and Spencers and Land Securities are lead partners on new initiative, which aims to spark innovation in green building sector
M&S Energy awards £350,000 in community energy funding
This isn't just energy, this is clean, community-owned energy
Why shoppers are the real challenge for M&S' sustainability ambitions
M&S's sustainability director, Mike Barry, explains why the retailer needs to get its customers thinking green before it can become a truly sustainable business
M&S Plan A push delivers steep cuts in food waste, energy and water use
UK retailer's Plan A report shows 39 per cent boost in energy efficiency and 31 per cent cut in water use
M&S tells seafood suppliers to sign up to Responsible Fishing Scheme
Company claims to be first retailer to make global commitment to ensure all fishing boats it works with meet demanding environmental and welfare standards