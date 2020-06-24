Malaysia
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
Palm oil producer drops legal challenge against green body
Major palm oil firm IOI also submits action plan to regain RSPO sustainability certification
World Bank urges Indonesia and Malaysia to slash fossil fuel subsidies
Bank advises governments in East Asia to use fall in oil price to tackle artificially low fossil fuel prices
Malaysia lines up first commercial-scale advanced biofuels plant
Facility set to form first step towards proposed biotech hub in Sarawak region
Britain's Sam Bird charges to Formula E victory in Malaysia
All electric racing series chief hails championship as sparking interest in low carbon motoring among younger generation
Kuala Lumpur airport lands 19MW solar system
Largest connected installation in Malaysia comes as countries all over the globe boost solar capacity
Unilever boss: Climate change cost company €200m last year
Food giant strengthens sustainable palm oil commitment and reveals plan for €100m processing plant in Indonesia
Sime Darby plans £1.2bn sustainable palm oil expansion in Cameroon
Palm oil giant promises to adhere to strict sustainability standards as it steps up African expansion
Report targets carbon impact of Malaysian palm oil
Wetlands International study claims level of palm oil-related deforestation is higher than previously thought
Thailand to offer tax break on revenue from carbon credit trades
Move aimed at encouraging companies to invest in CDM projects
World Bank body breached standards for palm oil financing, says internal audit
Green groups call for International Finance Corp to freeze all investment in palm oil plantations
Tokyuama to ramp up solar PV output with $673m Malaysia plant
Japanese firm plans to boost polysilicon production capacity despite current supply glut
Updated: Governments failing to clamp down on Malaysian biofuel
Environmental groups claim more must be done to regulate palm oil production in the region