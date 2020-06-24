Lush
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Ben & Jerry's, Lush, and Patagonia pledge to strike in support of climate action
Major companies pledge to join youth climate activists on day strikes worldwide on 20th September in support of climate action
LUSH confirms cork packaging has secured 'carbon positive' status
Natural beauty retailer reveals its Cork Pot sequesters more than 33 times its weight in carbon dioxide
Lush to open UK's first 'naked' store in Manchester
Personal care brand will open the doors to its first plastic free store in the UK on Friday
Lush brews up recycled coffee cup packaging breakthrough
Cosmetics giant teams up with recycling specialist to deliver new in-store packaging made from old coffee cups