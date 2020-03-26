Low Carbon Economy
UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed
Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals
PwC: UK cutting carbon emissions far too slowly to meet net zero goal
Annual Low Carbon Economy Index confirms rate of UK decarbonisation slowed to 3.5 per cent last year, well below what is needed to meet 2050 target
Managing the magnitude of the energy transition
The shift to green power represents a huge structural shift and potentially has a major impact on investment decisions, argues Liontrust's Mike Appleby
In a world of accelerating change, fortune favours the brave
The ADE's Tim Rotheray has a message for governments and business
Helsinki Principles: Finance ministers band together to promise climate action boost
Finance ministers from 23 countries pledge to align fiscal policy with Paris Agreement targets
Green New Deal: Group steps up calls for low carbon infrastructure stimulus package
A decade on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, campaigners are again calling on the government to boost the economy through a 'Green New Deal'
Meet the bin lorry that might just change the world
Projections that decarbonisation could give the global economy a $26tr boost might sound far-fetched, but a humble bin lorry proves they are anything but
Energy revolution: Why the government is pumping £102m into next phase of energy decarbonisation
The UK's energy sector is transforming fast, but as a series of studies highlight this week a crucial new wave of policy decisions is awaiting the government
Towards a disruptive political consensus
James Heappey MP argues it is time for the clean energy industry to turn up the volume as it seeks to showcase its disruptive potential - and he's keen to help
Clean growth should be the cornerstone of post-Brexit trade strategy
But delivering on green trade will still require close co-operation with the EU post-Brexit, argues Green Alliance's Bente Klein
Is the green economy's growth rate a cause for celebration or concern?
The ability of the green economy to grow at nearly treble the rate of the wider economy is both good news, and massively disappointing
Official: UK low carbon sectors growing at almost treble the rate of the wider economy
Bulletin from the Office of National Statistics confirms UK low carbon and renewable energy economy grew five per cent in 2016, outpacing the 1.8 per cent growth of the wider economy
May: Brexit will not mean a lowering of environmental standards
Prime Minister launches 25 Year Plan for Nature, declaring 'our goal is a healthy and beautiful natural environment that we can all enjoy and be proud to pass on to the next generation'
12 green business trends that will shape 2018
From Brexit and Trump to electric vehicles and climate reporting, BusinessGreen looks at the issues that will impact businesses over the next 12 months
2017: A year of dark hours and green optimism
James Murray reviews a year in which terrifying climate impacts wrestled with heartening green business breakthroughs
The sustainable soul of society
James Murray's speech to the National Sustainable Schools Conference
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: How the clean energy revolution gathered pace
It has been a decade of dramatic and disruptive transformation for the clean energy sector, but can it now build on its impressive momentum
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: Are we seeing the end of the beginning for the green economy?
It's been an eventful decade for BusinessGreen, and if anything the coming years promise to be even more exciting
What would a 'no deal' Brexit mean for the green economy?
The government is facing calls to embrace a 'no deal' Brexit, but what would such a scenario mean for green businesses?
Clean Growth Strategy: A peaceful revolution, but victory is not yet assured
The government's Clean Growth Strategy is very encouraging for the green economy; the context in which it has to be delivered is much less so
The Clean Growth Strategy: Government lays foundations for low carbon revolution
E3G's Ed Matthew heralds the start of a new era in UK climate action
Clean Growth Strategy: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green business, politicians, campaigners and experts on the new UK emissions reduction plan
What does a successful Clean Growth Strategy look like?
The upcoming emissions reduction plan needs to be fit for purpose, but it also needs to provide a strategic vision for the UK's post-Brexit economy
Developer Citu seeks 100 new staff as it readies Leeds green building hub
Leeds-based company embarks on recruitment drive as it forges ahead with construction of 515 climate-friendly timber-framed homes in city