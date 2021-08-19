ADVERTISEMENT

LKAB

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

Automotive

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

Steel produced using hydrogen at HYBRIT plant in Sweden delivered to Volvo which is set to produce its first vehicles using the material by the end of 2021

clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
