Lima Summit
Geneva climate meeting kicks off with updated negotiating text
New text pushes commitment to 'achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions'
All aboard? Paris climate deal must address aviation and shipping
The sectors account for more than five per cent of global emissions yet were not allocated in the Lima accord
Ed Davey: Paris climate change deal 'won't be ambitious enough'
Countries' commitments fall 'well short' of level needed for 2C pathway, but Energy and Climate Change Secretary insists legally binding deal is still achievable
US and India to announce joint climate change action during Obama visit
Obama hopes to sustain global warming momentum next month
Lima deal paves path to pragmatic and imperfect Paris Treaty
The denouement to the Lima Summit may have been wearingly familiar, but it raises hopes for a 'we'll do what we can' climate treaty that would deliver a major boost to the global green economy
If you missed the conclusions or just need a refresher, BusinessGreen runs down the key commitments from the Lima climate deal
BusinessGreen runs through all the reaction to the latest UN climate agreement
Lima Summit: Late deal paves way for global round of national climate action
Tense negotiations end with roadmap to next year's crucial climate summit in Paris, but campaigners warn it does not go far enough
Lima Summit: Talks continue through the night as latest text sparks angry response
Old divisions remain firmly in place as the talks run into extra time
Lima Summit: Deep divisions continue to mar final day of talks
Officials release condensed draft negotiating text in an attempt to break long-running deadlock
Lima Summit: Tensions mount as negotiators make slow progress
Diplomats play down hopes of a major breakthrough in Lima as countries remain split over dividing lines between industrialised and developing nations
Lima Summit: US downplays hopes of India climate pact, as UN launches Gigaton campaign
Ed Davey throws weight behind 'carbon bubble' hypothesis, as Greenpeace apologises to hosts over protest stunt and UNEP launches 1 Gigaton Coalition
Lima Summit: Hopes build for 'Paris Alliance' as Lima Summit edges towards climate deal
The Lima Summit is making progress - an ambitious global climate treaty could well be on the horizon
Green Climate Fund will get $200m from Australia after Tony Abbott's about-turn
Prime minister had previously disparaged the international fund designed to help poor countries adapt to climate change, and said Australia would not contribute
Australia named worst-performing industrial country on climate change
Performance index released at Lima climate talks puts Denmark in the best-performing slot, followed by Sweden and Britain
Cities launch yardstick to measure greenhouse gas emissions
C40 and WRI link up to unveil new standard, as EU is urged to boost efforts to curb transport emissions
New Climate targets will boost the global market for Climate Innovations
Hero Prins of Climate-KIC explains how the recent flurry of new international climate targets is good news for entrepreneurs
UN: Poor countries face annual $500bn climate change bill
New study finds cost of adapting to climate change likely to be two to three times higher than previous estimates as risks increase
2014 could be hottest year on record, says Met Office
Both UK and global average temperatures expected to reach record levels this year, after January and October were hottest ever worldwide
Lima climate talks: EU and US at odds over legally binding emissions targets
EU says mandatory carbon emissions cuts should be set for all countries, whereas US wants individual countries to be free to adjust the scale and pace of reductions
Catch up on all the green business developments from the Lima climate summit
UN Climate chief sets out four-point plan for Lima Summit
Christiana Figueres says COP20 climate change talks in Peru must 'write history'
Lima 2014: Deforestation rates fall ahead of crucial UN climate summit
Brazil reports 18 per cent drop in Amazon clearance as Indonesian president prepares to crack down on logging companies
Shipping emissions to be monitored under new EU law
Brussels will require ship owners to track CO2 from 2018 as first step to tackling sector's growing emissions