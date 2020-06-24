Liberal Democrats
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Labour mulls lift off for Frequent Flier Levy
Shadow minister admits frequent flier levy may be the 'best available option' to halt growth in aviation emissions
Greens propose £12bn renewables blitz, as Tories unveil public transport plans
Green Party says investment drive would create 75,000 clean energy jobs, as Tories announce plan for £4.2bn Local Public Transport Fund
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
The debate over the green industrial revolution will be televised
A televised climate debate is democratically essential, but it is not without risks
At a glance: Liberal Democrat's plan for net zero by 2045
The Party is promising to pump 'emergency' spending into energy efficiency, renewables, electric cars and public transport to drive carbon reduction
'Innovate our way out of crisis': Lib Dems unveil manifesto plan for net zero by 2045
Party proposes a '10 year emergency programme' to slash emissions and put UK on track for net zero by 2045
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
Lib Dems pledge to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Party reportedly set to include plans for Whitehall reorganisation in upcoming manifesto
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
Election: School strikers and pensioners lead calls for televised climate debate
Businesses and trade unions also expected to back calls for Party Leaders to specifically debate their competing climate strategies
Building a Net Zero Britain
Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Summit - in full
Jo Swinson: Lib Dems propose environmental 'duty of care' for UK businesses
Jo Swinson tells delegates at the Business Green leaders' summit Party is working on proposals for new legislation requiring businesses to engage with supply chain responsibilities
BusinessGreen Leaders Summit: Jo Swinson to set out 'climate emergency' programme
Lib Dem leader to deliver major speech on the net zero transition at October 23rd Summit
The Liberal Democrats' pro-green-business agenda will get Britain to net zero
Wera Hobhouse sets out the Lib Dem's net zero plans and warns any politician saying they can deliver the same goal by 2030 is 'fibbing'
Jo Swinson promises 'Wellbeing Budget' to tackle climate emergency
New Liberal Democrat leader uses final conference address to promise 'bold' climate action and the pursuit of a 2045 net zero target
Survey: A third of public support XR net zero by 2025 goal
As conference season kicks off new survey suggests spotlight will be on parties' decarbonisation agendas
Lib Dems eye host of net zero policies to combat 'climate emergency'
Policy paper set for debate at Lib Dem conference on Monday calls for 2045 net zero goal, 2030 fossil fuel car ban, and major tree planting drive
Scrapping of insulation scheme in 2013 has cost households £3.7bn, Labour claims
Installation of home insulation has plummeted since Warm Front Scheme was scrapped in 2013, which may have led to millions of tonnes of additional CO2 emissions
Green groups urge leadership candidates to prioritise climate emergency, but are they listening?
Alliance of 43 civil society groups call on Conservative and Liberal Democrat leadership candidates to explain how they intend to tackle escalating environmental threats
Lib Dem leadership candidates back mandatory climate-related risks disclosure
Ed Davey calls for the disclosure of climate-related risks to be made mandatory, to help investors assess companies' preparedness for the low-carbon transition
After the green rush: What the EU elections could spell for green business
Climate and environment were top EU election issues prompting a 'green wave' of MEPs, but how might this translate into policy action?
The Emergency Election
The dividing line between supporters of climate action and populist forces that are overtly hostile to the green economy has never been starker - every vote matters