Levi Strauss
Levi's eyes cost savings from global factory water reduction targets
Designer jeans brand unveils new strategy to combat water scarcity across its global supply chain
In the Green Room with... Levi Strauss & Co's Michael Kobori
Sustainability lead for the jean giant has gone from summer camp counsellor to 'Captain Planet'
Levi Strauss inks World Bank agreement to cut supply chain emissions
Jeans giant teams up with World Bank's IFC to cut greenhouse gas emissions at suppliers and mills in 10 countries
Levi Strauss unzips new Science-Based Targets
Jeans giant promises to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90 per cent under new Science-Based Targets