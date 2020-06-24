Leeds
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
Could these be the low carbon homes of tomorrow?
VIDEO: Developer CITU has just completed the first of 500 low carbon homes in Leeds - BusinessGreen took a closer look
Study: Fossil fuels offer 'increasingly poor' return on energy investment
Renewables are fast catching up with fossil fuels on the amount of energy they yield compared to how much they require to build and operate, scientists say
Major brands join project to boost recycling-on-the-go in Leeds
Environmental charity Hubbub teams up with Leeds City Council, Coca-Cola, Shell, McDonald's, and others to boost recycling of plastic bottles and coffee cups
Green homes: Local leaders call for planning overhaul
Liverpool Mayor among signatories to letter urging stronger planning measures to boost energy efficient homes
'Northern Smart Powerhouse': Could an £83m project put the region at the 'forefront of low carbon revolution'?
Northern Powergrid has unveiled wide-ranging plans to deliver a smarter and cleaner grid across the north of England
£10m boost for pioneering hydrogen heating project
Ofgem awards cash to H21 project, which aims to convert Leeds heating network to 100 per cent hydrogen
Developer Citu seeks 100 new staff as it readies Leeds green building hub
Leeds-based company embarks on recruitment drive as it forges ahead with construction of 515 climate-friendly timber-framed homes in city
Smart city: Leeds to trial tech that switches engines to electric when air pollution spikes
Cenex-led initiative will aim to integrate real-time emissions controls and live air quality data in a bid to tackle urban air pollution