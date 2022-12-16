LCEF

Welcome to the 'Lefty CEN'

Editor's Blog

Welcome to the 'Lefty CEN'

The Labour Climate and Energy Forum is an important and overdue addition to the green political landscape

clock 16 December 2022 • 3 min read
Labour Climate and Environment Forum launches with new poll showing Opposition green plans are winning over voters

Politics

Labour Climate and Environment Forum launches with new poll showing Opposition green plans are winning over voters

New polling reveals how voters are more likely to support Labour when they see its leaders talking about climate change

clock 15 December 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read