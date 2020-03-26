Landfill
Green Alliance: Majority of Black Friday buys get binned
As annual shopping frenzy begins new research suggests 80 per cent of household plastics, textiles and electronics end up in landfill
Co-Op urges councils to fast-track food waste collection rollout
Councils should seize opportunity to cut plastic waste and boost green gas production, supermarket says
Green Investment Group hits financial close on Grangemouth energy-from-waste plant
The combined heat and power project will process 216,000 tonnes of waste every year
MPs demand fashion bosses come clean on industry's pollution impacts
Environmental Audit Committee writes to industry executives demanding more detail on how fashion retailers are mitigating their environmental impact
Chipotle cracks down on landfill waste
Mexican fast food chain promises to divert half of restaurant waste away from landfill by 2020
L'Oreal buys landfill gas under carbon neutrality plan
Cosmetics giant set to buy landfill gas from Kentucky plant as part of plan to offset carbon emissions for all US manufacturing sites from 2019
Green Investment Group makes first investment under Macquarie control, backs energy-from-waste plant
Green Investment Group commits £38m to Wheelabrator Technologies as part of £207m loan for new energy-from-waste plant in West Yorkshire
REA launches landfill gas energy trade group
Renewable Energy Association emphasises importance of sector as source of low carbon energy generation
Costa brews up nationwide coffee cup recycling scheme
Coffee chain kicks off coffee cup recycling push in over 2,000 stores with promise to recycle 'any cup'
Carbon Trust launches Zero Waste to Landfill certification
New certification will recognise firms making significant progress to cut waste and boost recycling rates
AkzoNobel puts finishing touches to new paint recycling hub
Remanufacturing centre - only the second in the UK - will provide low-cost recycled paint to community groups and those in social need
Green and pleasant land? Environment Agency celebrates sharp drop in business emissions as it touts greener England
Agency also reports 54 per cent fall in "serious pollution incidents" over the past decade - but illegal waste crime remains a major issue
Waste crime is 'the new narcotics', says Environment Agency chief
Sir James Bevan, head of the UK agency, says waste crime offers huge profits while costing England £1bn a year
Google plans to re-programme data centres into zero waste operations
Google already diverts 86 per cent of its data centre waste away from landfill
What do consumers really think of recycling and food waste?
Two new surveys reveal the finer details of British recycling and food-saving habits, but what can businesses learn from them?
Italy passes sweeping legislation to tackle food waste mountain
New law will cut red tape and offer tax incentives to encourage restaurants and businesses to donate waste food
Target powers up with wind energy in 60 Texan stores
Partnership with Starwood Energy Group will see discount retailer use 100 per cent wind power in 60 of its stores
Recycling Technologies lauds novel fuel made from rigid plastics
Recycling firm teams up with Ricardo to assess performance of Plaxx fuel as replacement for heavy fuel oil and diesel
Could new Extended Producer Responsibility rules help slash waste?
Culmer Raphael's Edward Robinson sets out why refreshing EU rules on Extended Producer Responsibility is vital for creating a circular Europe
Could mobile recycling units help close the solar loop?
First Solar is working on taking the recycling facility to the solar farm in a bid to help drive down costs
It's time for businesses to get their hands dirty and embrace landfill mining
The UK is facing escalating resource security risks, could 'mining' landfill sites provide a commercially viable answer?
MillerCoors toasts landfill-free status at major breweries
America's second-largest beer and cider maker achieves landfill-free status at all its major breweries
Ford's North American headquarters go landfill-free
Motor company's headquarters in Canada, the US and Mexico now send no waste to landfill, instead recycling, composting or generating energy from waste material
Vauxhall becomes landfill-free as General Motors edges closer to zero-waste goal
All Vauxhall facilities in Europe now reuse, recycle or create energy from their daily waste, taking owner General Motors another step towards becoming a zero-waste carmaker