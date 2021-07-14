ADVERTISEMENT

Land Rover

Social license to advertise: Should there be stricter rules for advertising high carbon goods?

Social license to advertise: Should there be stricter rules for advertising high carbon goods?

A Land Rover ad that argues 'life is so much better without restrictions' has stoked the debate over the acceptability of running ads for high carbon products and services that hurt human health and undermine the UK’s climate goals

clock 14 July 2021 • 10 min read
