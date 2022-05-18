Kraken Technologies

Release the Kraken: Octopus plans to offer software platform to wider utilities sector

Technology

Release the Kraken: Octopus plans to offer software platform to wider utilities sector

Octopus Energy reveals plans to extend software platform that underpins its smart tech vision into water and broadband sectors

clock 18 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read