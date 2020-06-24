Jordan
Masdar expands renewables portfolio amid flurry of solar deals across Middle East
Abu Dhabi firm to develop wind projects in Egypt and solar in Jordan, as International Solar Alliance eyes $1tr of private investment gloabally
Jordan refugee camp becomes first in the world to be powered by renewables
UN unveils 2MW solar array at Azraq camp, delivering power to 20,000 Syrian refugees
Saudi Arabia to launch $30-50bn renewable energy programme
Tenders to be invited within weeks for an envisaged 10GW of renewables projects as kingdom seeks to diversify economy beyond oil
Jordan powers up giant solar plant, as Enerray seeks to unlock region's 'huge potential'
Project led by Italian firm Enerray and Saudi renewable energy company Desert Technologies connects to Jordanian national grid